Boy dies after falling from ‘Free Fall’ ride

A 14-year-old boy died late last night after a free-fall amusement park ride along a busy road in the heart of the tourist district. Sheriff’s officers and emergency workers answered a call late Thursday at the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year at ICON Park on International Drive. The boy was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he died of his injuries. He was identified as Tyre Sampson, who was on his way from Missouri to Orlando with his family on spring break. Sampson and friends came on the ride after 11 p.m. when, minutes later, calls for help could be heard. “The ride was going on and the man got off in the middle of the ride,” said one 911 caller. A video briefly shared on social media captured the horrifying moment when Sampson appeared…

