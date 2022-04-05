Boy suffers serious head injuries during ride at Movie World theme park on Gold Coast

A boy is taken to hospital after an accident during a ride at the Gold Coast’s Warner Bros. Movie World theme park.

The Queensland Ambulance Service took a 12-year-old boy to Gold Coast University Hospital in stable condition after suffering a serious head injury while on a Looney Tunes carousel ride at around 1 a.m.

In a statement, the Village Roadshow theme park confirmed that the boy suffered a head injury and that the ride had since stopped.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Senior Operations Supervisor William Houghton said the boy was…


