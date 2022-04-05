Boy taken to hospital after falling off movie world ride

“First aid was very important … they gave the patient good first aid and stopped the bleeding.
“When we arrived, he was in good care. Apparently, he was alert, alert and in good spirits.”
Village Roadshow Theme Park said the boy was treated by a nurse from Movie World.
“Our thoughts are with the guest and his family and we wish him a speedy recovery,” the statement said.
“We take pride in our standards of care and quality, and an investigation is being made of the exact cause of the incident as a priority.”
The theme park has closed the ride until it can determine how the accident happened.
