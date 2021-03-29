Boys should also do preparations before playing color, so that there is no bad effect on the skin – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Everyone enjoys the fun of colors on the festival of Holi. Girls take care of their skin before playing the color. But the boys are negligent in this matter. Due to which, while the color remains on their face for a long time, on the other hand, it also causes damage to the skin. Therefore, it is important that boys also take care of some things before playing colors. So that the chemical of harmful colors can be saved from your head to face skin.

Like girls, boys should also apply moisturizer on their face before playing color. This will keep the moisture on the face and the color will not reach the inside of the skin completely.

At the same time, sunscreen lotion should be applied in plenty to protect the body from the effects of colors and playing in the sun. So that a protective layer is formed on the skin of the body and the effect of colors remains on the skin. He could not even get inside. Sometimes, hair loss starts due to chemical dyes. If you love your hair, then massage the head with coconut oil thoroughly before playing the color. Whatever color will be applied on the head from it. When you shampoo, all the color will flow out with water and will not harm the hair either.

Bathing with any soap after playing the color makes the skin even more dry. Therefore, after playing the color, it is important to massage the skin with a home-made gram flour or face pack on the skin. Then free it and take a bath with a mild soap. This will quickly remove color and will not have any bad effect on the skin.

