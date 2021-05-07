BOYS TENNIS: Bemidji nabs road sweep over Sartell, St. Cloud Tech – Bemidji Pioneer

The Lumberjacks topped the Sabres 6-1 in Sartell before traveling south to edge the Tigers 4-3 in St. Cloud.

Filippo Buffo captured wins in each match at No. 1 singles, as did Michael Dickinson/John McNallan and Jack McNallan/Aidan Larson at Nos. 1 and 3 doubles, respectively.

Sophomore Walker Erickson earned his first varsity win at No. 4 singles in the opening match at Sartell.

In the day’s final contest, Bemidji took two out of three at doubles as Max Harris and Casey Rupp dropped a tough No. 2 match in three sets.

With the score deadlocked at 3-3, junior Noah Johnson clinched the win for the Jacks at No. 2 singles with a 7-5, 7-5 victory.

“Noah did a really good job with this being his first varsity season playing tennis,” head coach Kyle Fodness said. “He’s had a couple really key wins at the second spot. That’s been a great addition and he’s done a really good job. He’s a really smart player out on the courts.”

BHS improved to 9-2 on the season.

The Lumberjacks face a pivotal pair of section matches next week as they host Brainerd on Tuesday, May 11, before heading to Alexandria on Thursday, May 13.

Bemidji 6, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

Singles

No. 1: Buffo (BHS) def. Braigilman 6-2, 6-0

No. 2: Cerven (BHS) def. Lac 6-1, 7-5

No. 3: Fairley (SSS) def. Fuhrman 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

No. 4: Erickson (BHS) def. Fuller 6-3, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Dickinson/Jo. McNallan (BHS) def. Amundson/Warzecha 6-0, 6-1

No. 2: Rupp/Harris (BHS) def. A. Woods/B. Woods 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Ja. McNallan/Larson (BHS) def. Countryman/Clark 6-0, 7-5

Bemidji 4, St. Cloud Tech 3

Singles

No. 1: Buffo (BHS) def. M. Plombom 6-4, 6-0

No. 2: Johnson (BHS) def. Estevez 7-5, 7-5

No. 3: Ajayi (SCT) def. Cerven 6-2, 6-2

No. 4: Atkinson (SCT) def. Fuhrman 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1: Dickinson/Jo. McNallan (BHS) def. Nelson/A. Plombom 7-6 (7-2), 6-2

No. 2: Garden/Rud (SCT) def. Harris/Rupp 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-2

No. 3: Ja. McNallan/Larson (BHS) def. Eiynek/Vogel 6-0, 7-5