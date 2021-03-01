LATEST

BPL List 2021: Download New BPL List, See Name in BPL List

BPL New List 2021 | BPL List Up | Bpl list 2021 | BPL List Bihar | BPL New Gujarat | See name in BPL list. State wise BPL list | Gram Panchayat BPL List

Bpl list On the basis of income and family status of the people in the census being done in the country. This BPL list has been issued by the Central Government on State Wise on the online portal. Interested Beneficiary Bpl list If you want to see your name in it, then you can see it online by visiting the official website and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), PM Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), PM Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhay) or any other Can raise other social welfare schemes.

New bpl list 2021

Under this scheme, beneficiaries for social welfare schemes are selected on the basis of BPL families falling below the poverty line in the state / country. Only those families which fall below the poverty line in the country are placed in the BPL category. At present, the central government Government scheme To give the benefit of BPL, the beneficiaries are selected from the list of BPL families in SECC 2011 data. Families falling below the poverty line of any state of the country New bpl list 2021 If you want to see your name, then you do not need to say that now, you can easily see your name by going to the online portal through the Internet sitting at home.

Pradhan Mantri Saubhagya Yojana

Bpl card

According to the census conducted in India, a list of BPL cards is prepared on the income and family status of the people. Citizens falling in the category of BPL card holders get a great discount in health, education, government schemes, government cheap stall shops. At present, according to the 2011 census, the BPL list of people is being prepared by the government. The beneficiaries under the BPL card are getting reservation. Households can take advantage of schemes like electricity.

Objective of new BPL list

As you know, people who are living below the poverty line are kept in the BPL list. These people had to visit the government offices to see their name in the BPL list, which wasted a lot of time of the people, in view of this problem by the central government New bpl list Has been made online. Now people can easily watch SECC-2011 by visiting the official website of MGNAREGA through internet sitting at home. This will save a lot of time of the people and those whose names will come in this list will also benefit a lot.

Advantage of new BPL list 2021

  • People whose name is Bpl list He will be given the benefit of many government schemes by the government.
  • People coming below the poverty line of the country can easily see their name in the BPL list through the official website sitting at home.
  • Those coming below the poverty line will also get additional assistance in government work. With this, their children can get scholarships and also get employment.
  • Bpl list The first benefit of having a name in it will be that it gives ration to the people coming below the poverty line in the subsidy rate and depot, which includes wheat, rice, pulses and oil, etc. and other things.
  • Citizens with BPL card get some discount on health, education, government schemes.
  • The farmer of the country will get the benefit of being a BPL holder. In this, the loan interest to the farmers will be reduced.

NREGA job card list

BPL The list in Name how See? (Download new bpl list)

Interested beneficiaries of the country New BPL List If you want to see your name, then follow the method given below. You can see your name in this BPL list based on two methods.

Based on the names included in the NREGA scheme

In the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA Scheme), only BPL families are included, so by looking at the list of NREGA beneficiaries on its official website Bpl list 2021 Can be checked.

  • First of all you need to know about SECC-2011 MGNAREGA Official website Have to go on After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.
  • Here you will see a form on which you have to select some information like your State, District and Tehsil, Gram Panchayat.
  • After filling all the information, you have to click on the submit button. After clicking on the submit button, the complete BPL list with name, gender, age, category, father’s name, total members, deprived code and counting will be shown in front of you.
New bpl list
  • You can see your name in this BPL List. Candidates can also download the print using the “Print” link at the bottom of the SECC 2011 final list.
  • Or all the candidates can download this IPPE2 SECC list / BPL list file in MS Excel through the “Download in Excel” link.

State wise bpl list download – find your name

People of the country depending on the state Bpl list 2021 If you want to see them, you can see them online by visiting the official website of Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies Department of all states. Like we have given below.

state name

Clans

contact

BPL list for 28 states

Andhra Pradesh

Is 1,22,70,164

See the list

Arunachal Pradesh

Is 2,60,217

See the list

Assam

64,27,614

See the list

Bihar

Is 2,00,74,242

See the list

Chattisgarh

Is 57,14,798

See the list

Goa

Is 3,02,950

See the list

Gujarat

1,16,29,409

See the list

Haryana

Is 46,30,959

See the list

Himachal Pradesh

Is 14,27,365

See the list

Jammu and Kashmir

20,94,081

See the list

Jharkhand

Is 60,41,931

See the list

Karnataka

Is 1,31,39,063

See the list

Kerala

Is 76,98,556

See the list

Madhya Pradesh

Is 1,47,23,864

See the list

Maharashtra

Is 2,29,62,600

See the list

Manipur

Is 5,78,939

See the list

Meghalaya

Is 5,54,131

See the list

Mizoram

Is 2,26,147

See the list

Nagaland

Is 3,79,164

See the list

Odisha

99,42,101

See the list

Punjab

Is 50,32,199

See the list

Rajasthan Rajasthan

Is 1,31,36,591

See the list

Sikkim

Is 1,20,014

See the list

Tamil Nadu

Is 1,75,21,956

See the list

Tripura

Is 8,75,621

See the list

Uttarakhand

Is 19,68,773

See the list

Uttar Pradesh

Is 3,24,75,784

See the list

West Bengal

2,03,67,144

See the list

BPL list of union territories

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Is 92,717

See the list

Chandigarh

Is 2,14,233

See the list

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Is 66,571

See the list

Daman and Diu

Is 44,968

See the list

National Capital Territory of Delhi

33,91,313

See the list

Lakshadweep

Is 10,929

See the list

Puducherry

Is 2,79,857

See the list

Check name in BPL list list from mobile app?

  • People of the country can now check their BPL list through the mobile app. We have given the complete way to see the BPL list below, you read it in detail.
  • First of all, you have to go to the Google Play store of your Enroid mobile. After this, you will have to search by writing to the BPL Ration Card List App in its search bar.
  • After that you have to click on the install option. After this your app will be downloaded. After downloading the app, you will have to open it and a link to the check list will appear there, you will have to click on that link.
  • Then a new page will open in your phone, in which you will have been asked some information like name of state, district etc. You fill all the correct information in the form and click on the submit button.
  • After this, you will find a list of BPL holders in your phone, you can find yours.
