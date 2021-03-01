BPL List 2021: Download New BPL List, See Name in BPL List

BPL New List 2021 | BPL List Up | Bpl list 2021 | BPL List Bihar | BPL New Gujarat | See name in BPL list. State wise BPL list | Gram Panchayat BPL List

Bpl list On the basis of income and family status of the people in the census being done in the country. This BPL list has been issued by the Central Government on State Wise on the online portal. Interested Beneficiary Bpl list If you want to see your name in it, then you can see it online by visiting the official website and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), PM Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), PM Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhay) or any other Can raise other social welfare schemes.

New bpl list 2021

Under this scheme, beneficiaries for social welfare schemes are selected on the basis of BPL families falling below the poverty line in the state / country. Only those families which fall below the poverty line in the country are placed in the BPL category. At present, the central government Government scheme To give the benefit of BPL, the beneficiaries are selected from the list of BPL families in SECC 2011 data. Families falling below the poverty line of any state of the country New bpl list 2021 If you want to see your name, then you do not need to say that now, you can easily see your name by going to the online portal through the Internet sitting at home.

Pradhan Mantri Saubhagya Yojana

Bpl card

According to the census conducted in India, a list of BPL cards is prepared on the income and family status of the people. Citizens falling in the category of BPL card holders get a great discount in health, education, government schemes, government cheap stall shops. At present, according to the 2011 census, the BPL list of people is being prepared by the government. The beneficiaries under the BPL card are getting reservation. Households can take advantage of schemes like electricity.

Objective of new BPL list

As you know, people who are living below the poverty line are kept in the BPL list. These people had to visit the government offices to see their name in the BPL list, which wasted a lot of time of the people, in view of this problem by the central government New bpl list Has been made online. Now people can easily watch SECC-2011 by visiting the official website of MGNAREGA through internet sitting at home. This will save a lot of time of the people and those whose names will come in this list will also benefit a lot.

Advantage of new BPL list 2021

People whose name is Bpl list He will be given the benefit of many government schemes by the government.

He will be given the benefit of many government schemes by the government. People coming below the poverty line of the country can easily see their name in the BPL list through the official website sitting at home.

Those coming below the poverty line will also get additional assistance in government work. With this, their children can get scholarships and also get employment.

Bpl list The first benefit of having a name in it will be that it gives ration to the people coming below the poverty line in the subsidy rate and depot, which includes wheat, rice, pulses and oil, etc. and other things.

The first benefit of having a name in it will be that it gives ration to the people coming below the poverty line in the subsidy rate and depot, which includes wheat, rice, pulses and oil, etc. and other things. Citizens with BPL card get some discount on health, education, government schemes.

The farmer of the country will get the benefit of being a BPL holder. In this, the loan interest to the farmers will be reduced.

NREGA job card list

BPL The list in Name how See? (Download new bpl list)

Interested beneficiaries of the country New BPL List If you want to see your name, then follow the method given below. You can see your name in this BPL list based on two methods.

Based on the names included in the NREGA scheme

In the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA Scheme), only BPL families are included, so by looking at the list of NREGA beneficiaries on its official website Bpl list 2021 Can be checked.

First of all you need to know about SECC-2011 MGNAREGA Official website Have to go on After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you.

Here you will see a form on which you have to select some information like your State, District and Tehsil, Gram Panchayat.

After filling all the information, you have to click on the submit button. After clicking on the submit button, the complete BPL list with name, gender, age, category, father’s name, total members, deprived code and counting will be shown in front of you.

You can see your name in this BPL List. Candidates can also download the print using the “Print” link at the bottom of the SECC 2011 final list.

Or all the candidates can download this IPPE2 SECC list / BPL list file in MS Excel through the “Download in Excel” link.

State wise bpl list download – find your name

People of the country depending on the state Bpl list 2021 If you want to see them, you can see them online by visiting the official website of Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies Department of all states. Like we have given below.

state name Clans contact BPL list for 28 states Andhra Pradesh Is 1,22,70,164 See the list Arunachal Pradesh Is 2,60,217 See the list Assam 64,27,614 See the list Bihar Is 2,00,74,242 See the list Chattisgarh Is 57,14,798 See the list Goa Is 3,02,950 See the list Gujarat 1,16,29,409 See the list Haryana Is 46,30,959 See the list Himachal Pradesh Is 14,27,365 See the list Jammu and Kashmir 20,94,081 See the list Jharkhand Is 60,41,931 See the list Karnataka Is 1,31,39,063 See the list Kerala Is 76,98,556 See the list Madhya Pradesh Is 1,47,23,864 See the list Maharashtra Is 2,29,62,600 See the list Manipur Is 5,78,939 See the list Meghalaya Is 5,54,131 See the list Mizoram Is 2,26,147 See the list Nagaland Is 3,79,164 See the list Odisha 99,42,101 See the list Punjab Is 50,32,199 See the list Rajasthan Rajasthan Is 1,31,36,591 See the list Sikkim Is 1,20,014 See the list Tamil Nadu Is 1,75,21,956 See the list Tripura Is 8,75,621 See the list Uttarakhand Is 19,68,773 See the list Uttar Pradesh Is 3,24,75,784 See the list West Bengal 2,03,67,144 See the list BPL list of union territories Andaman and Nicobar Islands Is 92,717 See the list Chandigarh Is 2,14,233 See the list Dadra and Nagar Haveli Is 66,571 See the list Daman and Diu Is 44,968 See the list National Capital Territory of Delhi 33,91,313 See the list Lakshadweep Is 10,929 See the list Puducherry Is 2,79,857 See the list

Check name in BPL list list from mobile app?