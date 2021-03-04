[BPL List] Check your name in BPL list 2021 state wise. Download New BPL List | ReaderMaster

Check Name In BPL List 2021-22 | See name in BPL list. View BPL list 2021 state wise. BPL List 2021 Download PDF | All India New BPL List SECC-2011 | PMUY BPL List State-wise

A census is conducted every 10 years in India, in which information about all the citizens of the country is collected. Like what is their education, what is their occupation and income etc.? Subsequently, on this basis Antodaya, BPL and APL list It is made. The BPL list is a list which contains the names of the citizens of the country falling below the poverty line and the APL list contains the names of the citizens who are above the poverty line. However, some amendments are also made to these lists every year. If you want to see your name in this year’s BPL list, then we are giving you information in this article.

If you also want to see your name in the new BPL list, then read this post carefully till the end. Here you are given all the information to check your name in the BPL list. Like how to check your name in new BPL list (How to Check Name in New BPL List & Download BPL List). Below poverty line means BPL list How to add your name to etc.

How to check your name in BPL list 2021 state wise?

Check your name in BPL list state-wise – To see your name in the BPL list, you must first visit its official website. Where you can easily check your name in the BPL list. The link is mentioned below.

Find name in bpl list online

After clicking in the link given above, a website will open in your computer / mobile. There will be options to give you some information. In which you will be asked to select your state, district, tehsil, gram panchayat etc. This allows you to select all the information correctly. Finally click on “Submit” button to see BPL List 2021.

In this way, you can Bpl list Can see Now search your name by pressing Ctrl + F button to see your name in this list. If you want, you can also download this complete BPL list and remove the print-out.

Check name in BPL list 2021 (Download new BPL list)

Under this scheme, beneficiaries for social welfare schemes are selected on the basis of BPL families falling below the poverty line in the state / country. Only those families which fall below the poverty line in the country are placed in the BPL category. At present, beneficiaries are selected according to SECC 2011 data to give benefits of Central Government schemes. Families falling below the poverty line of any state of the country New bpl list 2021 If I want to see your name, then they do not need to be told anymore. Now he can easily see his name online through the Internet sitting at home.

Interested beneficiaries of the country who want to see their name in the New BPL List, they can see their name in the BPL list or download the entire list by following the method given below.

View BPL list state wise (BPL List State-Wise Online)

If you want to see the BPL list state wise or you want to search your name in the BPL List by state, then click in the front link of the respective state. BPL Family List Bihar 2021Apart from Jharkhand, Rajasthan, MP, Haryana, all other states of the country are available. Here below you will find the BPL New List of all the states.

No. States Names (States / UTs Name) Official website link 1 Madhya Pradesh (MP) Click here 2 Jharkhand (Jharkhand) Click here 3 Puducherry DCSCA Puducherry 4 Rajasthan Click here 5 Maharashtra Click here 4 Odisha (Odisha) Click here . Tamil Nadu Click here . Gujarat (Gujarat) Click here 4 Andhra Pradesh (AP) Click here 10 Chhattisgarh (Chhattisgarh) Click here 1 1 Karnataka Click here 12 Manipur (Manipur) Click here 13 Goa (Goa) Click here 14 Tripura Click here 15 Uttar Pradesh (UP) Click here 14 Arunachal Pradesh (AP) Click here 1. Haryana (Haryana) Click here 1. Kerala (Kerala) Click here 19 Meghalaya Click here 20 Punjab Click here 21 Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Click here 22 Himachal Pradesh (HP) Click here 23 Mizoram Click here 24 Uttarakhand Click here 25 West Bengal (WB) Click here 24 Bihar Click here 2. Assam (Assam) Click here 2. Nagaland Click here 29 Sikkim Click here 30 Telangana (Telangana) Click here 31 Dadra and Nagar Haveli Click here 32 Andaman and Nicobar Islands Click here 33 Daman and Diu Click here 34 Lakshadweep Click here 35 Delhi Click here 37 Chandigarh Click here

Benefits of new bpl list

Check name in BPL list – The first benefit of being named in the BPL list will be that it gives ration to the people coming below the poverty line in the subsidy rate. Which includes things like wheat, rice, lentils and oil.

BPL means people coming from below poverty line need government support to make their living. Such as healthcare, education and other social welfare schemes etc.

In this way, in this year’s BPL list 2021, you can check your name and see if you are eligible to take advantage of all these government schemes.

Important apps to check BPL list

Bpl new list APK

All India BPL List App

Bpl ration card list

Gram panchayat bpl list

Check name in BPL list list 2021 from Mobile App

Now the citizens of the country can also see their name in the BPL list through the mobile app. Here you Bpl new list app And are showing the complete way to see the BPL list, see full information below:

First of all you have to go to Google Play Store on your Android mobile. After that, in the search bar, you ‘BPL Ration Card List App’ Search by writing to Now you have to click on the option of Install. After this, your App will be downloaded. After downloading the app, you open it and go there ‘Check name bpl list’ Click on the option. Then a new page will open in your phone, where you will have to fill in some information – like state, district name etc.

Finally, after filling all the information correctly, click on submit button. After this, a list of BPL holders will appear in your phone. In which you can easily find your name.

What is a BPL card?

According to the census conducted in India on the income and family status of the people Bpl card The list is prepared. Citizens falling in the category of BPL card holders get a great discount in health, education, government scheme, government cheap stall shop. At present, according to the 2011 census, the BPL list of people is being prepared by the government. Bpl card Reservation is provided to all the beneficiaries covered under the scheme. Under this BPL card you can take advantage of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Har Ghar Bijli – Saubhagya. Only those people who live below the poverty line will be included in this list. Recently the New BPL List has been made online by the Central Government. People can now see the BPL list easily by visiting the official website of SECC-2011 MGNAREGA with the help of internet from home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the benefits of being named in the Gram Panchayat BPL list?

Today, the BPL list has an important role in all the government schemes being run by the government. Such as ration card, housing scheme, Ujjwala scheme etc. Many government schemes benefit from being named in the BPL list.

As you will be aware that the BPL list is prepared according to the set standards of the data, based on the economic census conducted throughout the country. According to the standard set by the government, the name of the eligible person comes in the BPL list. Apart from this, data is also collected in Gram Panchayat level from time to time.

This facility is absolutely free. You can check your name in the list by visiting the government website without paying any fee.

Through the official website link given above, you check your name in the list. After the name appears on the screen, we can take a screenshot of it. Or you can print or download the list through the print option in the browser.

Yes, you can easily see your name in the Ujjwala scheme of your Gram Panchayat.

Friends, here we have told you about the process to check your name in BPL List 2021 state wise (Check Name In BPL List 2021 State-Wise). If you have any question in your mind, then let us know in the comment section below.