ENTERTAINMENT

BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 55 Child Development Officer Posts Check Details

Avatar
By
Posted on
BPSC

Now, the wait of the candidates who searching for vacancies is over because Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has recently issued some vacancies. The recruitment drive of the Child Development Project Officer is begun today and almost 55 vacancies in the State Social Welfare Department are available for the eligible candidates. If we talk about the candidates who interested in it then the number is extremely high and many people searching for it. The notification was issued on the official website of the board and many people regularly trying to submit their application. Also, they searching to find a way to get the vacancy as per their qualifications.

BPSC

If we talk about the application process then it will be start from 5th March 2021 and a very huge number of people are waiting for it. The official portal where the board issued the vacancies is onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Also, a piece of very important information for all the candidates is that they have to pay Rs. 600 with the application form. The age limit of candidates who eligible for the vacancies issued by the board is a minimum of 21. On the other hand, the maximum age limit to apply for the vacancy is 37 for male candidates and for female candidates is 40.

The steps that help you to know more about the way to apply application for the recruitment are given here.

  • First, visit the official website of BPSC which is onlinebosc.bihar.gov.in.
  • Search the notification of the vacancy and click on “BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021”.
  • When you redirect to the new page then register with your personal details.
  • Fill the complete application form and upload your documents.
  • In the end, you need to pay a fixed amount of fees.
  • After submitting the form, take a printout of the page for future reference.

Now, all the information that helps you to know more about the vacancies is available here. You will very easily submit your application for the BPSC CDPO recruitment 2021. The official board has issued the notification on the website to provide an opportunity for all the candidates who eligible and interested in it. Candidates have to need to qualify with Bachelor’s degree in any course to apply for the recruitment drive. So, stay tuned on the same page to get all the details related to the vacancies.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
442
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
420
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
402
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
399
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
392
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
387
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
364
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
354
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
352
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
341
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top