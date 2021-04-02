BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 55 Child Development Officer Posts Check Details

Now, the wait of the candidates who searching for vacancies is over because Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has recently issued some vacancies. The recruitment drive of the Child Development Project Officer is begun today and almost 55 vacancies in the State Social Welfare Department are available for the eligible candidates. If we talk about the candidates who interested in it then the number is extremely high and many people searching for it. The notification was issued on the official website of the board and many people regularly trying to submit their application. Also, they searching to find a way to get the vacancy as per their qualifications.

If we talk about the application process then it will be start from 5th March 2021 and a very huge number of people are waiting for it. The official portal where the board issued the vacancies is onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Also, a piece of very important information for all the candidates is that they have to pay Rs. 600 with the application form. The age limit of candidates who eligible for the vacancies issued by the board is a minimum of 21. On the other hand, the maximum age limit to apply for the vacancy is 37 for male candidates and for female candidates is 40.

The steps that help you to know more about the way to apply application for the recruitment are given here.

First, visit the official website of BPSC which is onlinebosc.bihar.gov.in.

Search the notification of the vacancy and click on “BPSC CDPO Recruitment 2021”.

When you redirect to the new page then register with your personal details.

Fill the complete application form and upload your documents.

In the end, you need to pay a fixed amount of fees.

After submitting the form, take a printout of the page for future reference.

Now, all the information that helps you to know more about the vacancies is available here. You will very easily submit your application for the BPSC CDPO recruitment 2021. The official board has issued the notification on the website to provide an opportunity for all the candidates who eligible and interested in it. Candidates have to need to qualify with Bachelor’s degree in any course to apply for the recruitment drive. So, stay tuned on the same page to get all the details related to the vacancies.