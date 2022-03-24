BPSC Head Master Recruitment 2022 to fill over 40000 vacancies, check bihar sarkari naukri details here – BPSC Recruitment 2022: बिहार में हेड मास्टर की 40000 से ज्यादा बंपर भर्ती, इतना मिलेगा वेतन, देखें डिटेल्स
More than 40 thousand bumper government recruitment notification issued in Bihar. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPAC) has issued notification (BPSC Head Master Recruitment 2022) to fill more than 40 thousand vacant posts of Head Master in primary schools under Education Department, Govt.