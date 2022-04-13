Brabanse Pijl 2022 Live on TV and Online

Over the hills, on the way: he is Brabantse pizl in heart and soul. Traditionally the bridge between cobbles and mountain classics, in which attackers can thrive. The race starts at 12:30 pm, but can be viewed via TV and online on Discovery+ from 3 pm onwards.

on tv

De Brabanse Pizzle can be seen on TV from 3 pm onwards. First, he is on Belgium One, at 3.30 pm the race can also be watched via Eurosport 1 and online Discovery+ and Eurosport Player.

See here on which channel you will find Belgium One and here on which channel you will find Eurosport 1 with your TV provider.

Favorite

Benot Kosnefroy will be furious after his loss at Dutch Limburg, where Kwiatkowski came out to win after a photo finish. So we write it down. Obviously, Julian Alaphilippe (the 2020 winner) and Tom Pidcock (the 2021 winner) are the favorites of the year. We are not even writing to Remco Evenpoel yet.

