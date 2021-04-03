“Bradley Beal has an influence over the Wizards like LeBron James with the Lakers”: NBA Insider details the relationship between the league’s leading scorer and his front office | The SportsRush

An NBA Insider reveals how deep Bradley Beal’s current relationship with the front office of the Washington Wizards is.

Bradley Beal is quite simply one of the best players in the NBA right now. He has blossomed into a scoring machine for the Washington Wizards and is now their franchise.

The team’s front office has finally started to build a team around him. They even required Russell Westbrook in order to give Beal a second superstar for support. Though it must be mentioned that the franchise still sits 12th in the Eastern Conference, two spots off even the play-tournament.

Recently, an unnamed source revealed what relationship Bradley Beal has with the franchise’s front office at the moment. Let’s get into it.

NBA Insider reveals that Bradley Beal gets the LeBron James treatment by the Washington Wizards

According to Chris Crouse of FortyEightMinutes.com, an unnamed source had this to say on Bradley Beal’s relationship with the Washington Wizards.

“The Wizards continue to build around Beal and Russell Westbrook and the front office continues to consult Beal on major moves, something that the shooting guard truly values”

The source continued.

“It’s LeBron James-esque situation.”

“If you got dreams to get into the league … you gotta f—ing guard me. And guess what? Can’t none of y’all motherf—ers guard me.” Bradley Beal kept it real with his AAU team. (via heartandhustleproductions, rashadfloyd, nikeeyb/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/5nYqd5MXIe – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 27, 2021

Given that Bradley Beal is the best player they have, it certainly makes sense that Bradley Beal is kept in the loop. At the end of the day, any given franchise wants to keep their franchise player happy.

But it takes a special talent to know what is the right trade for the team. It took a while before LeBron James knew the right and wrong of this business. So, it is yet to be seen if this ever is a good thing for the Washington Wizards.