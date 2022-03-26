Brady Manek performs classic rock in bathroom

Brady Manek and some of his UNC basketball teammates are having fun, courtesy of TikTok, as he performed some classic rock music in Senior’s latest post.

If you’re not already following Brady Manek on TikTok, we’re sorry to inform you, but you’re clearly missing out!

The UNC basketball standout currently has only four posts on its account. Though the number of posts is less, but her views are skyrocketing on every video.

After the Tar Heels took care of UCLA in their Sweet 16 matchup, Manek put on a classic rock performance on the app with the help of some of his teammates.

As Ross Martin of Inside Carolina said, Manek,…