Braga 1 Rangers 0 RECAP down as Gio van Bronckhorst’s men but not out in Europa League

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s week turned bad in Portugal as his leg team lost in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

But he will know his Rangers side will be able to do better at the Ibrox next week as they chase down a 1-0 deficit.

They suffered without the amulet and recorded European goalscorer Alfredo Morelos as they deservedly beaten in Braga.

The hosts thought they would lead through Andre Horta in the first half only for his ‘opener’ by VAR to end a foul on Ryan Jacks.

But it wasn’t long before Abel Ruiz scored for Real before half-time.

Van Bronkhorst initiated the change as Joe Aribo and Kemar Roof entered the field.

But one man who could make a difference is recovering after thigh surgery and Morelos will not…