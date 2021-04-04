Brahmarakshas 2 3rd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Kalindi and Angad get hint about brahmarakshas – Telly Updates

Brahmarakshas 2 3rd April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Angad asking Doctor if scanning or test is not required. Doctor says no, she will be fine. Chandini gains consciousness and thinks if she is seeing dream seeing Angad concerned. Doctor asks Chandini to take care of herself and not to use her fingers until she recovers. Minty asks how did the blast happen? Shalini says may be water get inside the speaker and it blasted, Kalindi is fine, so no problem. Angad says I have called Police and can’t ignore the blast. The Inspector is going to investigate the case, when Yug stops him and pushes him from the bike and goes with other Inspector. Inspector Rajesh gets up and tells that he feels that he is not Yug. Chandini tells that Angad saved her, lift her and brought her to room, but she didn’t feel the moment. She asks Robin to lift Minty the same way. Robin lifts Minty. Chandini smiles an drops the glass, says she needs Angad’s help to pick it. Minty tells Chandini that Angad is busy with Yug as the latter came for investigation. Yug tells Angad that he came for investigation and asks him to call all the family members. Shalini refuses to go, but Prithvi takes her. Inspector takes everyone’s pics. Chandini says Nurse is remaining. Kalindi tries to run away, but Minty brings her to Yug. Yug asks Kalindi to lift her veil. Angad tells that she was with me, when the incident happened. Chandini insists that nurse shall show her face to Yug. Angad says he don’t want to promise to break and asks everyone to turn. Angad and others turn. Yug asks Nurse to lift her veil and gets shocked seeing Kalindi. He says ok and asks everyone to go. Kalindi tells Minty that she will come tomorrow and comes out. She appreciates Yug and feels bad that he has to hide her identity from everyone. Yug asks her not to feel guilty and says whatever happened is good. She says thanks for not telling that I was Viper once. Yug thanks her for hiding her face. Kalindi tells Yug that Angad’s fiancé Chandini is her lookalike. Yug says I know her, she is Kalindi and tells that but she is not like you. He says he don’t want her to work there and leaves decision on her.
Angad feeds food to Chandini. Chandini asks him to wipe her mouth. Angad wipes her face. Song plays….He asks her to eat silently. Robin tells that he also cares for Minty, like he is caring for Chandini/kalindi. Angad says there is nothing between us.
Iravat and Yug are in the jungle. Iravat tells that Chandini and Kalindi are under the same roof. Yug tells that he leaves his victim freely before killing them. A couple is shown, the girl tells that Yug saved her from human trafficking and sent her to him (her boyfriend). Yug throws two knives at their chest and kills them. He then eats the girl’s liver.
Chandini waits for Angad. Sona tells that Angad had taken care of her all night, while you was sleeping. Chandini says but where is he now? Sona says he went out so I came here. Yug thinks if this is coincidence that Kalindi went to Angad’s house. Just then Inspector comes there and tells Yug that report came. Yug asks what is in it? The inspector says bomb was fixed to the speaker. Angad calls Yug. Yug says report came. Just then Prithvi comes there and tells that Angad sent him to get the report. Yug says he has understood as Angad called him. Prithvi asks him not to tell about the bomb to Angad. Yug asks him to do his work and asks him to kick Nurse out somehow. Prithvi agrees.
Kalindi comes to meet Priyanka. Nurse tells that Priyanka gained consciousness and asked about her. She then asked for a paper and pen and wrote something. Kalindi comes to meet Priyanka. Priyanka signs her towards the paper. Kalindi sees wolf image in it and tells that she has seen it in Angad’s house. She says she will enquire about it. She goes from there in a hurry. Yug’s Inspector sees her and informs Yug. Yug thinks something is wrong.
Angad tells Robin that he will enquire about the speaker and tells that it was not an ordinary blast. Pari comes there and thinks she has to divert his attention. She offers to massage his head. Angad sits down and asks her to massage. Chandini calls Angad and asks him to do her make up etc. Angad comes to Chandini and tells that he came to make her best. He calls Pari there and says Peri Peri is the pro at make up. Chandini says I will do my make up by myself. Angad says Pari has brought make up kit and asks her to get make up done. Chandini warns Pari not to mess with her make up.
Prithvi is frustrated and tells that Chandini/Kalindi is loved by everyone and is staying here as a princess. He says she shall go and tells that we got a chance now. Shalini asks about Yug’s condition. Prithvi says we shall throw that nurse out of the house. He says he wants Pari to think an idea. Shalini says Pari is doing Kalindi’s make up. Prithvi thinks what can be the consequences of make up and gets a bad idea. Pari does Chandini’s heavy make up and goes to call Angad. Chandini gets angry and says she has made me joker. Kalindi comes there and says iron was hot and would have blast. Chandii says I can take care of myself. Just then iron is electrocuted and blasts. Chandini is shocked and asks Kalindi to go and says I hate you. She thinks I would have died, if Nurse had not saved me. Prithvi and Shalini look at them and think to kill Kalindi and put the blame on the nurse. Kalindi comes to Angad’s secret room to see the wolf image and the signals. She thinks she needs Angad’s help to understand it. She thinks he will not talk to her, as she had talked rudely with him. She thinks she gets angry with his talks. Angad comes there and asks what is she doing here? Kalindi says I…Angad says if you was a nurse or a thief. Kalindi says I was about to go. Angad asks her to give answers and says I am very helpful and good. Kalindi says it seems that you are enquiring about me. Angad asks her to tell. Kalindi says sorry for coming in his private space and goes. Angad says so unpredictable, don’t want my help too. He finds the paper which Nurse left and thinks there are some symbols on hospital head. He thinks to go to hospital and enquire. Chandini asks someone to bring the food. Kalindi takes food for her. Shalini thinks take dead scorpion poisoned food to Angad. Chandini asks where is Angad, tells that she will have food with him. She asks where is he? Angad is on the way to the hospital. Kalindi asks Chandini to eat the food. She is about to make her eat, when Chandini gets a bad smell. She says it seems it has some dead insect in it and throws it. She finds dead scorpion in it and accuses Kalindi for trying to kill her. Shalini comes there and calls everyone. She tells that the nurse was trying to kill Kalindi. Chandini tells Minty that Nurse tried to feed her poisoned food. Shakti asks Nurse how can scorpion come in it. Shalini says the nurse is very clever, and that’s why veiled herself. Minty asks her to listen to Nurse. Chandini asks who do you want in this house, me or Nurse. Minty says you. Kalindi apologizes and tells Minty that she didn’t know how did scorpion come in it. Chandini says we shall get her arrested. Robin asks her not to make an issue and asks nurse to go. Kalindi says sorry and leaves. Shalini and Prithvi smiles.
Precap: Chandini asks Kalindi if she is Kalindi. Kalindi says yes, your twins sister and says Angad asked for this khadak/weapon as he challenged brahmarakshas. She says we have to leave now. Yug becomes brahmarakshas infront of Angad and roars.
