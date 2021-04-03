ENTERTAINMENT

Brahmarakshas 2 3rd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Shalini and Prithvi Make's Plan Against Kalindi!

We are back with the latest update of the supernatural theme-based show “Brahmarakshas 2” on 3rd April 2021 which surely gives a thrill experience to the spectators with its epic continuous of the story. The episode begins with the doctor who is examined Chandni and after his examination, he informs Angad to not worry about Chandni and she is fine now. After a while, Chandni comes to her senses and thinks she is in a hallucination, and in her hallucination, Angad is taking care of Chandni. And then she asks how is that speaker blasting incidents have happened.

To make her calm down Prithvi and Shalini make excuses and Angad says they will investigate this incident and then he calls the police. After hearing the Police investigation, Prithvi comes into tension and gets worried about it. Yug misbehaved with the patrolman and says he will not need any patrolman with him for the investigation in Angad’s house and he is going alone there. Chandni says she can not able to share her feelings in words which she feels today when Angad lifted her.

She asks Robin and Minti to create the moment again in front of her and then she enjoys the scenario and feels happy and then through Minti she gets to know that Yug is here for the investigation of the blast. Yug enters and informs everyone to not touch any kinds of stuff as he is examined these pieces of stuff which is present during the time of the blast. Angad thinks Yug is trying to go close near to Chandni and that’s why he is finding different methods to catch her.

Kalindi tries to hide from Yug and she thinks she can not be caught because of him and her truth can not come out this way. Whereas Prithvi and Shalini are also in tension. Yug clicks the pictures of the crime scene. Chandni asks Kalindi to not hide her face as it is also necessary for the investigation But Angad says the nurse can hide her face and in this order, everyone needs to turn around. When Yug sees the face of the nurse and comes in a shock, But he does not tell anyone that the nurse is none other than is Kalindi.

Later on Kalindi thanks Yug for not revealing her truth in front of everyone and says she is already in guilt. Whereas a romantic scene happens between Chandni and Angad and Robin pulls the legs of Angad and says he feels care about Kalindi. The episode ends here now the question is arriving here why Kalinidi hiding her true identity and what is her plan. To know the answer to these questions the viewers need to wait for the next update of the “Brahmarakshas 2” or they can watch the show on the Zee TV channel at 9:00 PM.

