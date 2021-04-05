Brahmarakshas 2 4th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Kalindi and Chandini kill Brahmarakshas – Telly Updates

Brahmarakshas 2 4th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Yug asking Kalindi to say what had happened? Kalindi says they had accused me of attempting to kill Kalindi and threw me out of house. She says even Minty didn’t support me. Yug says everything will be fine, don’t worry. Iravat asks Kalindi to marry Yug and make him as her support. Yug tells Iravat that this is not the time to talk this. Kalindi asks Yug not to show sympathy towards her and asks him if he will marry her. Yug says he wants to marry her today itself. Iravat tells that he will go and make the arrangement, and also will take out the mahurat. He tells Yug that he will inform him when to come. Gurumaa comes there and asks Kalindi to rest for sometime, as her marriage is in the night. Kalindi goes to the room and finds a map there and hears Gurumaa’s voice asking her to see the map.
Angad comes to the hospital and enquires about the ICU. Yug comes to Priyanka and takes off her oxygen mask. He becomes brahmarakshas. Angad comes there and finds her liver missing. He gets shocked. Kalindi finds the box which she found in the temple and opens it. She finds two kundalis and read the note kept with it. She realizes chandini is her twin sister. She comes out. Angad finds a map under the hospital bed and thinks Priyanka’s death will not go waste.
Yug asks Kalindi to see the bridal dress. Kalindi tells Yug that she has found out about her sister and tells that Angad’s fiancé is her sister. She says she is going to meet her sister. Yug asks her to go and meet and says he will have to face problem if they refuse to accept her, and file case against her. He says that girl is very selfish and gives her promise, asking her not to go and meet her. He thinks today is the night, when my mission will be fulfilled and asks her not to go there. Kalindi agrees. Gurumaa hears them.
Prithvi tells Shalini that just as they kick Nurse out, they will kick Angad and everyone out. He says they have done favour on Yug and it is the latter’s turn to do something for them. He shows the video in which Yug is asking him to kick nurse out. He comes to the PS and asks Inspector to bring Yug and threatens them. He sees Yug’s phone and finds kalindi’s pic in it in nurse dress and realizes that she is Kalindi and the girl in their house is Chandini. He calls Shalini and asks her to kill her. Shalini goes to finish out Chandini, but the latter kicks and hits her. Chandini comes out and tells that cupboard fall on Shalini. They run to the room. Angad calls Minty and asks her to give call to Kalindi. Minty gives call to Chandini. Angad asks Chandini to help him. Chandini agrees.
Kalindi thinks to meet her sister once and goes out of house. Gurumaa thinks the two powers will unite and will kill the evil. Iravat appears there and holds her neck. He asks her to jump down and says I know that you are not in my control/hypnotism. Gurumaa laughs and tells that today is the end of brahmarakshas and him. Iravat pushes her on the wall and she dies.
Kalindi comes to Angad’s house and couldn’t find Chandini there. Chandini comes to the secret room and picks the khadak, but couldn’t hold it and is about to fall. Kalindi comes and holds the khadak. Her dupatta gets moved from her face and Chandini sees her face. Kalindi gets back her memory. Chandini is shocked. She runs from there and comes to the terrace. Chandini asks if you are Kalindi? Kalindi says yes. She asks where is Angad? Chandini says your Angad and tells that he don’t love her. She says even though I am living as Kalindi, but he don’t love me, even though he cares for me. Kalindi says you are my sister, I came to see you. Chandini asks if you will go away from his life always. Kalindi tells that she is dead for him and dead people don’t return. She says very soon everyone will forget her, but she has one wish and asks her not to forget her and always remember that your sister is somewhere in the world. She says I met you with much difficulty and don’t want to lose you for a guy, as our blood relation is more important than love. Chandini asks if we can’t stay together. Kalindi says no, and says I lived a live of a Viper, but you got this life and I want you to live this life of herself. Chandini says now I know why Angad loves you so much. She says you thought about others. They have a hug. Just then Chandini gets Angad’s location and tells Kalindi. Kalindi tells that they have to go here, if Angad called the khadak/weapon then it means that Angad has challenged brahmarakshas. They leave from there.
Angad comes to the location in the map and thinks nobody is here, I shouldn’t have asked Kalindi to come here. He thinks to wait for her. Yug comes there and says your death has called you here, tells that he has kept this map near Priyanka’s dead body. He says he had killed that girl. He says I have kept Kalindi away from you. Angad says Kalindi. Yug says I am neither a Police officer nor Yug, I am the one you can’t even think of and he becomes brahmarakshas infront of him. Angad looks on.
Iravat tells the captive girls that today they will get mukti after brahmarakshas becomes immortal. Chandini and Kalindi come to the place and finds Angad’s jacket there. Chandini says he is in trouble.
Angad is injured and thrown in the jungle, when he gains consciousness and thinks how come I am alive. Iravat tells the girls that today is the night of the girl, whose kundali is supreme and her powers will make brahmarakshas immortal. Angad thinks how I am alive after brahmarakshas attempted to kill me. Kalindi and Chandini come to the jungle and search Angad. Brahmarakshas comes there and holds Kalindi in his arms. Chandini asks him to leave her sister. The weapon falls down from Kalindi’s hand. Chandini picks it and asks brahmarakshas to leave her sister. Brahmarakshas walks away from there holding Kalindi. Chandini removes her bandage and thinks to save her sister. Brahmarakshas takes Kalindi to the place where he had captive the girls and becomes Yug. He says it is good that you agreed to marry me, now I will get the powers. Kalindi says I got my memory back. Yug says you had forgotten Angad and me, and tells that he has killed Angad. Kalindi is taken aback. Yug asks her to marry him, else he will kill the girls. He says if she marries him, then he will free the girls one by one. Chandini calls Kalindi and is still in the jungle. Angad comes there and tells that brahmarakshas had killed him, but don’t know how I am alive. He tells her that Yug is brahmarakshas and says don’t know how he couldn’t identify him.
Kalindi gets ready for the marriage. Iravat makes her sit with Yug for the marriage. Kalindi prays to God. Chandini finds the khadak/weapon sparkling and tells Angad. Angad says it will take us to Kalindi. Iravat frees the girls as Kalindi sits for marriage. Angad comes there and kills Iravat. Iravat falls down. Yug shouts Iravat and becomes brahmarakshas. Kalindi burns the rope with the havan fire and comes running to Angad and Chandini. Chandini throws Khadak to Kalindi. Kalindi catches it. Angad challenges brahmarakshas to kill him. Kalindi comes infront of Angad. Brahmarakshas holds Kalindi in his hand. Chandini shouts Kalindi. Kalindi is about to stab the weapon in brahmarakshas’s chest. Chandini jumps in to hold the khadak and they stab Brahmarakshas altogether. Brahmarakshas feels pain and holds Chandini in his hand tightly. Kalindi asks him to leave her sister. Brahmarakshas drops Chandini before his death and he vanishes. Chandini tells Angad that he was right, she can’t become Kalindi. She says she can’t live without Angad, she is selfish and stubborn and didn’t know that he was her sister’s love, but even she loved him. She gives Angad’s hand in Kalindi’s hand. She says you will remember me as the one who united you and asks them to name their daughter after her. She dies.
After sometime, Angad and Kalindi are looking at the sky together. While the song plays….lo safar shuru hogaya. They smile. They see the broken star and pray. Brahmarakshas gets alive again and roars….
