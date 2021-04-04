Brahmarakshas 2 Today’s Episode 4th April 2021 Written Update: Angad Hospitalized

We are back with another update of your favorite supernatural show “Brahmarakshas 2” on 4th April 2021, the show is already creating suspense in each episode which is highly liked by the audience. The show is going well and the viewers love to watch each scene, the theme of the supernatural and the love story is well written however somewhere the story is going slow but all over it’s a good show to watch. The best thing about this show is that the story of this show is very much different from the other shows, So let’s begin with the update of today’s episode.
In today’s episode, there is a lot of twists and turns that are going to be witnessed by the spectators. Kalindi and Chandni will assassinate the demon Brahmarakshas and on the other side, Kalindi and Angad will finally reunite. In the upcoming track, Angad’s family is going to throw Kalindi out of the house as they thought that Kalindi put the Scorpion into the food of Chandini. Kalindi weepingly went to the house of Yug again and says to him a tragic happens to me today and I am terminated from the job by the false allegation.
Yug tries to priming Kalindi and saying this world is so cruel to you and that’s why I want both of us to be together. After listening to this Kalindi says to Yug if you don’t have any problem can we get married today? In this reply, Yug says I don’t have any issue and we can get married today. Then Iravat makes all the arrangements for the wedding and on the side when Kalindi gets emotional she goes to her room and she got a map there which was constructed by Guru Ma. She follows the map and opens a wardrobe and she sees a box there and when she opens the box she finds many handwritten notes in it.
When she read some handwritten notes she gets to know that Chandni is her real sister and without thinking anything she goes to meet Yug and says why he had hidden this big truth from her. Yug says to her what do you think if I were to tell you the truth, You would go to Chandni’s house and ask for your rights? But I know she will never give you any right and instead of that, she will make you her servant. Yug succeeds in priming Kalindi and she again goes to her room and thinks she will marry Yug and starts her new life. It is going to interesting to watch whether Yug is going to succeed in his plan or not. To know the answer to this question the readers need to wait for the next update of the show but till then they can enjoy the episode of “Brahmarakshas 2” on the Zee TV channel at 10:00 PM.