Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘love’ poster released ahead of wedding, Ayan Mukerji teases ‘time feels right’ | Bollywood

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor haven’t confirmed their wedding details with their fans, but a of their relatives have. On Sunday, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji gave another hint confirming the wedding, by sharing the couple’s poster from their upcoming film Brahmastra, adding that “the time feels right” to release the poster. Alia and Ranbir met in 2017, on the sets of Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s home decked up ahead of wedding with Alia Bhatt, fans want confirmation: ‘Anyway we wont be allowed’

Sharing the new poster of Brahmastra, featuring Ranbir and Alia’s characters Shiva and Isha, Ayan wrote, “‘Love is the Light!’ Part One: Shiva… is what this first chapter of Brahmāstra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be. Part…