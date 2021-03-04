ENTERTAINMENT

Brahmastra Movie (2021) | Cast | Songs | Teaser | Trailer | Release date

Posted on
Brahmastra is an upcoming Hindi film written and directed by Ayan Mukherjee. Jointly produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, Brahmastra movie featured, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Divyendu Sharma, and Mouni Roy In the lead roles. Music director Pritam has composed the song and background score for the film. Tom Platt and Manik Davar are the cinematographers and editors of this film respectively. The Brahmastra film will be released in five Indian languages ​​including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. According to sources, it is one of the high-budget films, which is expected to release in December 2021.

Here are some pictures taken on the set of the Brahmastra film,

Click here to know Upcoming bollywood movies

The director Ayan Mukherjee
the creator
  • Hiro Johar
  • Karan johar
  • Apoorva Mehta
The script Namit Malhotra
The style Period drama
story Ayan Mukherjee
Enacted Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt
music Pritam
The cinematographer Tom platt
Editor Akiv Ali, Manik Davar, a. Shrikar Prasad
Construction organization Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions
Release date 2021
Language: Hindi Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada

Brahmastra Movie Cast

Brahmastra movie,

Brahmastra Hindi Movie Teaser and Trailer

https://youtu.be/E2oWgXsICxU

Brahmastra hindi movie songs

for more information Hindi cinema news, click here.

