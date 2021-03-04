Brahmastra Movie (2021) | Cast | Songs | Teaser | Trailer | Release date

Brahmastra is an upcoming Hindi film written and directed by Ayan Mukherjee. Jointly produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, Brahmastra movie featured, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Divyendu Sharma, and Mouni Roy In the lead roles. Music director Pritam has composed the song and background score for the film. Tom Platt and Manik Davar are the cinematographers and editors of this film respectively. The Brahmastra film will be released in five Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. According to sources, it is one of the high-budget films, which is expected to release in December 2021.
Here are some pictures taken on the set of the Brahmastra film,
Click here to know Upcoming bollywood movies
|The director
|Ayan Mukherjee
|the creator
|
|The script
|Namit Malhotra
|The style
|Period drama
|story
|Ayan Mukherjee
|Enacted
|Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt
|music
|Pritam
|The cinematographer
|Tom platt
|Editor
|Akiv Ali, Manik Davar, a. Shrikar Prasad
|Construction organization
|Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions
|Release date
|2021
|Language: Hindi
|Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
Brahmastra Movie Cast
Brahmastra movie,
Brahmastra Hindi Movie Teaser and Trailer
Brahmastra hindi movie songs
for more information Hindi cinema news, click here.