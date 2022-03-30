Brand new PlayStation Plus launches in June with 700+ games and more value than ever – PlayStation.Blog

Since launching PlayStation Plus in 2010, SIE has been at the forefront of innovation with game subscription services. We were thrilled to be the first console subscription service that included a fresh library of games via PlayStation Plus, and also launched the first console game streaming service with PlayStation Now.

Today, we are pleased to share with you official news about upcoming changes to our subscription services. This June, we’re bringing PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now together in a new PlayStation Plus subscription service that gives customers more options across three subscription tiers globally.

Our focus is on providing high quality, curated content with a diverse portfolio of games. Below is an overview of the three memberships…