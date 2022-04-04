Brandi Carlyle Performs ‘Right on Time’ at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Brandi Carlyle supplies a show-stopping performance of her song “Right On Time” at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3).

Dressed in a gleaming, 40-pound jacket, the acclaimed singer-songwriter moved from a grand piano to an electric guitar for a track from his famous 2021 record in these silent days,

The powerhouse performance earned a standing ovation from audiences, including fellow nominees Carrie Underwood and Mickey Guyton.

Over the course of his career, Carlyle has earned 18 career Grammy nominations, including three as a producer for Tanya Tucker’s 2019 comeback album. While I’m livin’, Carlyle was nominated for five awards at this year’s awards ceremony: he earned two nominations in the “Song of the Year” category, one for “Right on Time” and the other for “A…