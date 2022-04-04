Brandi Carlyle Performs “Right On Time” at the 2022 Grammys: Watch

Brandi Carlyle performs “Right on Time” at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards tonight (April 3). Joni Mitchell and Bonnie Raitt introduced Carlyle, who delivered a dynamic performance of the song while wearing a mirrored suit. Check it out below.

Carlyle earned several Grammy nominations this year, including two for Song of the Year: his song “Right on Time” and his Alicia Keys collaboration “A Beautiful Noise.” “Right on Time” was also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year. Carlyle earned another nomination in the Best American Roots Performance category for his guest appearance in Brandy Clark’s “Same Devil”.

