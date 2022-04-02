Brandi Carlyle performs with guest-host Ellen Alicia Keys

Brandi Carlile receives the honor of guest-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (April 1), and she was joined by special guests Alicia Keys and Billie Jean King, while Alison Russell served as the musical guest for the show.

The undeniable musical talents of Carlyle and Keys were also featured, however, as the two performed an acoustic rendition of their duet, “A Beautiful Noise”.

Carlyle and Keys sit in the center of the stage to perform the Song of the Year nominee at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards this Sunday, April 3.

At the end of the performance, Carlyle thanked his guests, the crowd, and DeGeneres for giving him the opportunity to host.

“I want to thank my friend Ellen for asking me to host you today,” she said. “I want to thank the whole team here…