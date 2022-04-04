Brandi Carlyle rocks a 40-pound custom jacket at the Grammys

Brandi Carlyle returned to the Grammy Awards stage in 2022, performing her Song of the Year-nominated “Right on Time.” On stage and on the red carpet before the show, Carlyle wore a flashy, gleaming jacket that was inspired by one of the singer’s musical heroes.

“I’m finally transforming into Elton John, which is my dream from day one,” Carlyle joked during an interview I!‘s live from the red carpetaccording to this People,

The singer’s Elton fandom has been well documented over the years: She has often covered her songs live, and Carlyle and John even worked on a duet called “Simple Things” in late 2021.

As a celebrated singer-songwriter, John represents some big shoes to fill—and, apparently, a heavy jacket to wear. Carlyle’s custom blazer weighs 40 pounds. And…