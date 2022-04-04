Brandi Carlyle sings ‘Right on Time’ at the 2022 Grammys

Brandi Carlile kept her recent performance of the memorable Grammy Awards alive on Sunday, delivering a stunning rendition of her song “Right On Time” during the ceremony.

Carlyle debuts song from his latest album in these silent days, sitting alone at a piano. After playing the intro, she picked up a Les Paul and joined her longtime musical colleagues with the Hansroth twins on an elevated stage, where the stage lights projected all the colors of the prism behind them. Carlyle’s sequence jacket also acted like his prism, with lights bouncing around the room while his producer, Shooter Jennings, played the piano.

The Washington state songstress entered the evening with “Right on Time” and several nominees for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Also, Carlyle…