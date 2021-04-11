LATEST

Brandon Crawford’s three-run blast lifts San Francisco Giants over Colorado Rockies

Avatar
By
Posted on
Brandon Crawford's three-run blast lifts San Francisco Giants over Colorado Rockies

Apr 10, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Colorado Rockies fielder Garrett Hampson (1) is caught stealing second base by San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (L) as umpire Pat Hoberg (R) looks on during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Crawford played the role of the hero in the sequel on Saturday afternoon, belting a three-run home run that rallied the San Francisco Giants to a second straight low-scoring win over the visiting Colorado Rockies, 4-3 in a battle of National League West clubs.

Right-hander Logan Webb combined with four relievers on a nine-hitter as the Giants won their third straight overall and second in a row over the Rockies.

Ryan McMahon smacked his fifth home run of the season for the Rockies, who lost for the sixth time in their last eight games after an Opening Day win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After McMahon’s homer, a two-run shot, had given Colorado a 3-1 lead in the fifth, Alex Dickerson and pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores led off the last of the sixth with consecutive walks off Rockies reliever Ben Bowden (0-2).

One out later, Crawford scaled the brick wall in right field for his second homer of the season, a three-run blast that produced the final scoring in the contest.

RELATED: MLB power rankings – 2021 outlook for every team before Opening Day

Crawford had been the offensive star of Friday’s 3-1 win as well, ending a scoreless tie in the seventh inning with a two-run double.

Giants relievers Caleb Baragar (2-0), Reyes Moronta, Tyler Rogers and Jake McGee combined to shut out Colorado on one hit and one walk over the final four innings, with McGee earning his second straight save and fourth of the season.

Webb worked the first five innings, allowing eight hits and three runs. He walked two and struck out six.

Neither he nor Colorado starter Chi Chi Gonzalez got a decision. Gonzalez also was pulled after five innings, charged with one run on four hits. He walked three and struck out one.

The Giants’ Dickerson and Rockies’ Raimel Tapia exchanged early RBI singles to account for the 1-1 tie that was broken by McMahon’s homer in the fifth.

RELATED: MLB trade rumors: Updates on latest news, buzz entering 2021 season

Tommy La Stella had a double and a single for the Giants, who have allowed three or fewer runs in five straight games.

McMahon, Tapia and Trevor Story collected two hits apiece for the Rockies, who out-hit the Giants 9-5.

The Rockies had scored five or more runs in six of their first seven games before totaling just four in their first two games in San Francisco.

–Field Level Media

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
870
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
866
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
831
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
809
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
785
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
772
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
761
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
714
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
681
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
679
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top