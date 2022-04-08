Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. sheds light on rocky relationship with Freddie Freeman, says he won’t miss him

The Atlanta Braves stunned the baseball world in March when they chose to trade Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson instead of re-signing Freddie Freeman, who has been one of the faces of the franchise for more than a decade. Whether this turns out to be the right decision on the field remains to be seen – Olsson overtook Freeman last season and is several years younger – but there is now reason to think that clubhouse dynamics will play a role in his decision-making. Could play Process.

Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. did an Instagram Live interview with Dominican journalist Yansen Pujols on Wednesday night in which he addressed Freeman’s departure. according to pujolsoAkuna said he would not miss Freeman…