Bravocon 2021 Tickets Release Date, Price, Location, and event lineup!

2021 is going to be pretty exciting as BravoCon is back with a bang and is going to be up and running for this year and we are here to provide you with all of the important details about the event, we are going to update you about tickets, the cost of the tickets and what is going to be the event all about.

Bravocon 2021 Tickets

The event was supposed to happen in the year 2020 but it got canceled because of the going on pandemic which made it difficult for the event organizers to get the event rolling at that point in time but finally, the highly awaited event is going to take place and the fans of Bravo are going to meet the people that they have been following for many years as the event is going to take place from October 15 to October 17 and here are the details that we are aware of at this point in time.

Bravocon 2021 Tickets Release Dates

Currently, the tickets are not yet available as they have not gone on sale yet, when it happened earlier in the year 2019, they did was they made a separate site for the tickets which made it easier for the buyer to buy the ticket as the site was for nothing else but to buy the tickets for the Con and there is a huge possibility that the organizers are going to do the same for this event which is going to make it easier for the people to buy them when it happened earlier, they made the tickets available 2 months prior to the event and considering that there is a big possibility that they are going to make the tickets available at the end of July or at the beginning of August.

Bravocon 2021 Tickets Price and Location

They have not released the amount for the tickets yet but we can give you a clear idea as the last time that it took place, the cost for the 1 day ticket was ranging from 125$ to 700$, the three day ticket for the event is going to cost around 300$ to 1500$, these digits are for the previous event that happened so the amount is going to be closing to this range only.

There are going to be three options for the attending audiences, general admissions, VIP, AND SVIP and it is going to provide the buyers with some exclusive perks according to what they are going to opt for.

The organizers have stated that the Con is not going to disappoint anyone as there are going to be Live Performances, great interactions of the fans and the creators, the producers are also going to spill the tea of how they operate and what is their vision, there are also going to be a shop center for the people and the event is going to be a total blast.