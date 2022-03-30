Brazil beat Bolivia, win qualifier and beat Bayesa’s Argentine record

Brazil spanking Bolivia 4 to 0 in La Paz, where they had not won for 37 years. With the win, he broke the record for points collected in the World Cup qualifying process that he had marcelo bilsaOn the way to Korea – Japan 2002.

with Lucas’ goals Pequetas (PT ’24), Richardson (PT ’44 Y ST ’45) Y Bruno Guimaraes (ST ’20) The Brazilian team won at the Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz, located at an altitude of 3,500 meters above sea level.

The five-time world champion closed the final qualifier against Argentina with 45 points and one game less due to suspension, and won by two points. broke the record Out of 43 units of “albiceleste” train engine,

After the defeat that left the Bolivian team in the final position…