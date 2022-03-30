Brazil confirms its potential in Bolivia and breaks Bayesa’s record

al trotecito, as if they were kicking on some beach in rio de janeiro , came to Brazil tan Relax in La Pazzo’s 3,600m altitude who only reacted when he was terrified by an error from Marquinhos who was saved by Alison. In the later game, Guimaraes assisted Paqueta with a pipe and a Lyon left-hander scored 1–0 which began to confirm Tite’s team’s first position in the qualifiers despite the pending classic with Argentina. Gave. what’s more, five-time world champion as well On his way to Korea-Japan in 2002, Marcelo Bayesa’s record was broken.: Loco Selection added 43 points in 18 games and Brazil reached 45 units in 17, in an impressive campaign: 14 wins and three draws, with 40 goals and only 5 against.