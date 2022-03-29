Brazil national team star Marta injured

Marta Vieira da Silva, the best player in the world, Soe torn knee ligaments During a game with Orlando Pride. Although the exact date of the operation and the time of recovery are not yet known, It is estimated that he will be out of the game for at least six months.

read on

“Friends, I am going to inform you that I injured my knee ligaments in Saturday’s game and will need surgery“He told through his social network. “Unfortunately I’ll be out for a while. This will be another chapter in my journey and I am sure I will come out stronger.”



Marta’s confession to her injury. @martavsilva10

See also

And he added: “Now it’s my turn to focus on myself…