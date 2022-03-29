Brazil plays undefeated at the height of La Pazu

Brazil will only get a boost if it faces Bolivia at the height of La Paz on Tuesday. La Verdemarella will be looking to maintain their undefeated pace in the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and set a points record.

Having already been eliminated, Bolivia will seek revenge 5–0 against the Brazilians on the first date. The match will also mark the departure of their Venezuelan coach Cesar Farias.

At the end of the tie, Brazil will not have two of its stars: Neymar and Vinicius Jr. due to the accumulation of the cards. Philippe Coutinho and Richardson could be options.

Brazil scored 42 points after beating Chile 4-0 at the Maracan in Rio last Thursday.

Tait’s team will try to set a record of 45 points in the format…