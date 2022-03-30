Brazil Stages Its First Exclusive Stand

Brazil Stages Its First Exclusive Stand

Brazil’s publishers arrive in London with their own stand and offerings at the trade show, including Prêmio Jabuti exhibition. (Sponsored)

The Brazil stand at the 59th Bologna Children’s Book Fair 2022. Image: Publishing Perspectives, Porter Anderson

Publishing Perspectives Staff Report

Dantas: ‘A Decisive Moment for Our Publishers’
Just off its strong showing at last week’s 59th Bologna Children’s Book Fair, Brazil now moves to the United Kingdom for London Book Fair next week (April 5 to 7).

There, it’s to have its first exclusive stand, located at  2C62under the aegis of Brazilian Publishers and the book chamber, Brazilian Book Chamber.

The incoming stand is being described as having the width and breadth it needs for B2B meetings, the negotiation of…


Read Full News