Brazil Stages Its First Exclusive Stand

Brazil’s publishers arrive in London with their own stand and offerings at the trade show, including Prêmio Jabuti exhibition. (Sponsored)

Publishing Perspectives Staff Report

Dantas: ‘A Decisive Moment for Our Publishers’

ust off its strong showing at last week’s 59th Bologna Children’s Book Fair, Brazil now moves to the United Kingdom for London Book Fair next week (April 5 to 7).

There, it’s to have its first exclusive stand, located at 2C62under the aegis of Brazilian Publishers and the book chamber, Brazilian Book Chamber.

The incoming stand is being described as having the width and breadth it needs for B2B meetings, the negotiation of…