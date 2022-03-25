Brazil thrash Chile 4-0, check highlights

Brazil vs Chile Live: FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live: Brazil beat Chile 4-0 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier match. In a completely one-sided, Brazil dominated in both the halves from start to finish. Neymar, Coutinho, Richardson, Vinny Jr scored one goal each for Brazil: Follow FIFA World Cup Qualifier Updates with InsideSport

Brazil vs Chile LiveBrazil has already qualified for the FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar. Chile, on the other hand, are currently three points behind the top-4 automatic qualification places.