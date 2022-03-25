Brazil v Chile: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 Qualifying Match – Liverpool’s Alisson Becker & Fabinho In Action

Brazil will take on Chile in a World Cup 2022 qualifying match in Rio on Thursday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

kick-off time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off time: 23:30 UK time

United States/Canada

Eastern Time: 19:30 ET

Pacific Time: 16:30 PT

Central Time: 18:30 CT

India

Kick-off is at 05:00 IST

Brazil

Kick-off is at 20:30 (GMT-3 hours)

Chile

Kick-off is at 20:30 (GMT-3 hours)

Australia

Kick-off 10:30 AEDT . is on

where to look

The game will be available on Premier Sports 1 for supporters in the UK.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the Fubo Sports Network.

To spectators in Brazil, the game will be broadcast…