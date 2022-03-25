Brazil v Chile: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 Qualifying Match – Liverpool’s Alisson Becker & Fabinho In Action

Brazil will take on Chile in a World Cup 2022 qualifying match in Rio on Thursday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
kick-off time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off time: 23:30 UK time
United States/Canada
Eastern Time: 19:30 ET
Pacific Time: 16:30 PT
Central Time: 18:30 CT
India
Kick-off is at 05:00 IST
Brazil
Kick-off is at 20:30 (GMT-3 hours)
Chile
Kick-off is at 20:30 (GMT-3 hours)
scroll to continue
Australia
Kick-off 10:30 AEDT . is on
Download the new Forza Football App! Get live lineups, match scores, fixtures, tables, stats and more: [Download Here]
where to look
The game will be available on Premier Sports 1 for supporters in the UK.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the Fubo Sports Network.
To spectators in Brazil, the game will be broadcast…