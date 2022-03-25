Brazil v Chile live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifiers from anywhere in the world

Brazil vs Chile Live Stream, Thursday 24 March at 11.30pm GMT

Brazil will look to maintain its impressive record in World Cup qualification when they host Chile on Thursday.

Selecao has already booked his place in Qatar and has the luxury of being able to start his preparations for the tournament early. Despite playing one fewer game than most other teams in the South American class of qualifying, Brazil took a major lead at the top of the standings.

Second-placed Argentina are four points behind, but Tite’s side are a full 17 points away from the play-off spot. Brazil have been in great form throughout, winning 12 of their 15 matches and drawing three draws. The only disappointment over the years was their loss to Argentina…