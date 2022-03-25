Brazil vs Chile: Predictions, odds & betting tips

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales that result from

Brazil hosted Chile in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying on Thursday as the tight men aim to continue their fine form in the tournament.

La Canrinha have already qualified for Qatar 2022, having been unbeaten so far, winning 12 and drawing three of their 15 qualifiers.

The five-time world champions last won 1-0 when they met Chile in September and are favorites to claim another victory against the La Rosa team, who need to keep their hopes alive at this winter’s tournament. It requires three digits.