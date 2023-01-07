- Brazilian club president: We tried to include Ronaldo…and the victory offer shocked us!Koora
- Corinthians president on Ronaldo’s inclusion: I hope he doesn’t agree!Goal.com
- Kante, Pepe, Tawamba, and Bushell… the new Mercato, the historic victory | Saudi SportSaudi Sport
- In the video, the editor-in-chief of the Spanish newspaper Marca detonates a surprise about Al-Hilal negotiating with Ronaldo before moving to Al-NasrAl-Marsad newspaper
- Victory was the only option .. Ronaldo agreed to reduce his salary to stay in Europe, but he did not receive any offer!Goal.com
- View full coverage of the news on Google News
Brazilian club president: We tried to include Ronaldo…and the victory offer shocked us! – Koora
By
Posted on