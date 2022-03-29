Brazil’s education minister resigns on suspicion of corruption

Bolsonaro fires Petrobras head for increase in gasoline

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, under pressure from repeated increases in fuel prices, removed the head of state-owned Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, from office, and his candidate to replace him was approved by the board of directors. should be done. of signature.

The local press was considering Silva A. Luna’s departure from the post and it was confirmed at the last minute by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, which proposed economist Adriano Pires as his replacement.

His final arrival in the presidency of Petrobras will be discussed on 13 April.

Bolsonaro also appointed Silva A. Luna, a retired army general in February last year, who was then a constant…