Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul to guest star in Better Call Saul final season

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will guest star in the final season of the Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul. As per Variety, Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould announced the news at PaleyFest LA, though he was tight-lipped on exactly when Bryan Cranston and Aaron will show up or in what capacity.

“I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah,” Peter said. “How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think…