BREAKING: Europe’s top court rules in favor of Graham Dwyer

The European Court of Justice has ruled in favor of Graham Dwyer’s arguments against the legality of the law governing mobile phone data.

The law, which forced service providers to retain certain data, was used to access records as part of the investigation into the murder of Elaine O’Hara.

The Dublin architect is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of a childcare worker.

Call records and evidence where certain phones were used at different times were used in the trial.

But in 2018, Dwyer’s team successfully convinced the High Court that a law allowing such data to be retained violates EU law.

The significance of the decision was enormous in that it could be argued that the Guards did not have the right to access the data in this way.

The state appealed that…