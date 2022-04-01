Breaking LeBron James’s quest for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record

Another climb. Just 1,364 more points. The summit of the mountain is now in sight. 38,387 career points that once seemed impossible, now appear to be attainable.

There’s no debate about it anymore If LeBron James will pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Now it’s just a matter of When He will do this.

LeBron chases Karim’s record

Points needed to break the record: 1,364

Required Games Based on Career Scoring Average (27.1 PPG): 51 sports

Required games based on current scoring average (30.1 ppg): 46 sports

On March 19 in Washington, LeBron scored 38 points in the Lakers’ defeat at the hands of the Wizards to pass Karl Malone in second…