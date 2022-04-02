Breaking news: 1,260 new cases of Kovid were reported in India, 83 deaths occurred in 24 hours

Breaking news: 1,260 new cases of Kovid were reported in India, 83 deaths occurred in 24 hours

live

April 2nd, 2022 Breaking News Updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the time.

Receive fast updates about the latest breaking news.

Updated on April 02, 2022 at 08:49 AM IST

Byhindustantimes.comnew Delhi

You are welcome hindustantimes.com Live Updates Platform where you can find breaking news from India and around the world. Receive fast updates about the latest breaking news.

Follow all the updates here:

  • April 02, 2022 08:47 AM IST

    1,260 new covid cases, 83 deaths in India in 24 hours

    After adding 1,260 infections in the last 24 hours, India on Saturday again reported a decline in its daily Covid-19 tally, pushing the caseload to 4,30,27,035, according to the Union Health Department.


Read Full News