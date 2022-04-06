Breaks 87-year-old record to reach record high on Tuesday – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Temperatures soared to 94 degrees Tuesday at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, breaking an 87-year-old record for the highest this day.

The previous record for April 5 was 89 degrees and was set in 1935. Today’s average temperature is 76.5.

While the temperature sets a new high for April 5, it is not the first in the year to reach 94 degrees. In 1996, on February 21, it reached 94 degrees.

The earliest date to hit that mark since the National Weather Service began keeping records is September 1, 1898.

The unseasonal heat will not last long. NBC 5’s chief meteorologist Rick Mitchell said a cold front would hit Tuesday night and overnight temperatures would drop into the 50s. High Wednesday is expected to be much lower than Tuesday…