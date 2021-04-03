ENTERTAINMENT

Breast Tax Ullu Web Series 2021 Full Web Series Watch Online – trendykendy

Breast Tax Ullu Web Series 2021 Full Web Series Watch Online - trendykendy

Breast Tax is Ullu latest web series featuring Neera Arya who plays a woman freedom fighter role in the web show. The series will be released on 6th April 2021. For the first time, the Ullu comes with a real-life story where viewers will see the story of the breast tax, a tax imposed by the Kingdom of Travancore (Kerala lower caste women want to cover their chest then they need to pay tax. The tax is calculated according to her body shape and size. Watch Breast Tax full Ullu web series cast, actress name, trailer.

Breast Tax Ullu Web Series Cast

We will watch some of the new faces who will play an important character in the web series. Neera Arya plays a pivot role in the series along with other actors.

Makers have released the trailer on their social media and create much hype. People are excited to watch the full episode on the Ullu app. The series will be released in 5 languages which is Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Viewers can download the app from Google Play Store or Apple Store. The series will also release on the popular OTT platform Mx Player. Interested people can watch the full episode on Mx Player after a few weeks.

Stay tuned with us to read all the latest update and news about Ullu latest web series and updates. Also, do not forget to watch Ullu latest web series on 6th April 2021.

