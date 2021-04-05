Breast Tax ULLU Web Series Episode Review, Story, Star Cast, Actor/Actress Names

ENTERTAINMENT

Breast Tax

The most famous app amongst the youngster has been bringing up new content and web series “Breast Tax “. This is a fantasy drama that is based on the real-life stories of the ladies who are lin in the Kingdom of Travancore. They use to cover their chest and then they have to put taxes. While the tax is calculated according to the size and shape of the girl’s body.

Breast Tax

Releasing date and the streaming platform of the web series “Breast Tax”:-

The releasing date of the web series is scheduled on April 6, 2021. The streaming platform of the web series is the Ullu app. The app is fetched up with real-life stories and adult content. The app is highly famous among the youngsters of the south.

A cast of the forthcoming web series Breast Tax:-

Neera Arya is gonna be seen as playing the main role in the web series. Her body is appealing and she has a huge fan following among the youngsters. She will be seen playing adult scenes.

On the other side, the trailer is getting viral over social media and it created a buzz amongst the adults and youngsters. Hence this is revealing that people are interested and expired for the release of the web series. As per the source, the audience can enjoy the series in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. While the app can be installed from google play. Other than this we can also see it on the OTT Platform MX Player. Whereas the full episode will be released on MX player after a few days of the original platform.

AS per the trailer, we can see that the story is based on real life. In which ladies have to pay tax to hide and cover their breasts. While in this series we will see how they use to fight against the Breast Tax law. Well, we are also against such a law. Hence this is gonna be an interesting series to watch for the viewers. And the trailer is already creating buzz over social media platforms.

Stay tuned to us for more updates.

