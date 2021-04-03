Breast Tax Ullu’s web series cast, trailer, video and download

Ullu is one of the popular Video on demand(VOD) platforms in India. Recently They have released web series like Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyara, Prabha Ki Dairy Honeymoon Special,Jaane Anjane me 4, Possesed Love. Trailer of the these web series is out and it has created a huge amount of view on social media platform. Now, Ullu app released the first look poster and traile of its new web series Breast Tax.You can check here release date and cast name and other details here.Ullu’web seires Breast TAX story :- The plot of the web series is based on ancient tradition where pooor and lower cast girl pay Breast tax in kerala. Some peoople on social media are saying that this is true story but we are not confirming any thing but one thing Ullu app is trying to do something new in this web series. Women of that era were fighted for Breast Tax.If you really interested aboout this story then must subscribe Ullu app and watch full episode.

Breast Tax Cast:- The The cast of his web series is really actied in very high scale but Ullu app could not disclose the cast name till now. We will udpatefull cast name on this page very soon.



Breast Tax Ullu Release Date :- Breast Tax will realse on he 6th April on Ullu app and website5. To watch this movie you will have to sign up for the Premium Subscription of ullu’s. visit Ullu’s official website to get the complete details about their subscription plans.



Stay tuned with us to get the latest updates from new web series, movie and serial.

Breast Tax Wiki Release Date Apr 06, 2021 Genre Drama Season 1 Language Hindi OTT Platform Eye App Origin Country India Shooting Location Banner/Production Ullu digital Presents Breast Tax Actors Name with Wiki