Breast Tax Web Series Cast, All Episodes, Watch Online

Breast Tax is the latest Indian OTT web series, releasing on Ullu App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes radhika. After the success of web series like Palang Tod Care Taker and Ullu Charamsukh, now it’s the time of Breast Tax. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Ullu app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 6 April 2021. Breast Tax all episodes are directed by Akshay Singh. Akshay Singh & Bahnishikha Das are the producers of the web series. You can stream all parts and all episodes of the web series on the Ullu app, screenplay by Bahnishikha Das.

The plot revolves around the life of a married woman in a village. The village has the concept of Breast Tax for all women. Every women need to give tex to cover their breast. One woman names Radhika stand against the rule.

Breast Tax Wiki and Crew

Name Breast Tax Director Akshay Singh Producer Akshay Singh

Bahnishikha Das Written by/Story Bahnishikha Das Screenplay Bahnishikha Das Production Company Akshikha Leisure Manufacturing Lead Cast radhika Genre Cheating

Thriller Total Episodes 2 Country India Music Sonam Cinematographer Sonam Releasing Date 5 March 2021 Language Hindi Releasing Platform Eye App

Breast Tax Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Breast Tax Cast and Details

Radhika

Arjun

Naresh

Where to watch Breast Tax Online?

Legally you can watch the Breast Tax web series on the Ullu app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.