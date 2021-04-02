ENTERTAINMENT

Breast Tax Web Series Cast, All Episodes, Watch Online

Avatar
By
Posted on
Ullu Breast Tax

Breast Tax is the latest Indian OTT web series, releasing on Ullu App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes radhika. After the success of web series like Palang Tod Care Taker and Ullu Charamsukh, now it’s the time of Breast Tax. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Ullu app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 6 April 2021. Breast Tax all episodes are directed by Akshay Singh. Akshay Singh & Bahnishikha Das are the producers of the web series. You can stream all parts and all episodes of the web series on the Ullu app, screenplay by Bahnishikha Das.

Ullu Breast Tax

The plot revolves around the life of a married woman in a village. The village has the concept of Breast Tax for all women. Every women need to give tex to cover their breast. One woman names Radhika stand against the rule.

Contents hide
1 Breast Tax Wiki and Crew
1.1 Breast Tax Trailer
1.1.1 Breast Tax Cast and Details
1.1.1.1 Where to watch Breast Tax Online?

Breast Tax Wiki and Crew

Name Breast Tax
Director Akshay Singh
Producer Akshay Singh
Bahnishikha Das
Written by/Story Bahnishikha Das
Screenplay Bahnishikha Das
Production Company Akshikha Leisure Manufacturing
Lead Cast radhika
Genre Cheating
Thriller
Total Episodes 2
Country India
Music Sonam
Cinematographer Sonam
Releasing Date 5 March 2021
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform Eye App

Breast Tax Trailer

Also Read: Nehal Vadoliya Bio

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Breast Tax Cast and Details

Radhika

Arjun
Naresh

Where to watch Breast Tax Online?

Legally you can watch the Breast Tax web series on the Ullu app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
481
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
456
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
443
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
438
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
437
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
435
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
413
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
398
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
393
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
386
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top