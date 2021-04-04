Breast Tax Web Series Ullu 2021 Full Episode Release Date – trendykendy

Breast Tax Ullu is the latest web series featuring Neera Arya who plays the role of a female freedom fighter in the web show. The series will be released on 6 April 2021. For the first time, the Ullu comes with a real-life story, where viewers will see the story of the breast tax, the taxes levied by the Kingdom of Travancore (the Kerala low-caste people want) covering their chests, then paying them taxes. is required. The tax is calculated according to the size and shape of its body. Watch Boobs Kar Full Owl Web Series Cast, Actress Name, Trailer.
We will see some new faces that will play an important character in the web series. Neera Arya plays an important role in the series along with other actors.
The makers have released the trailer on their social media and have gained a lot of publicity. People are excited to watch the full episode on the Ullu app. The series will be released in 5 languages which are Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Viewers can download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple Store. The series will also release on the popular OTT platform MX Player. Interested people can watch the full episode on MX Player after a few weeks.
Also Read: Watch Prabha Ki Diary S2 Honeymoon Special Ullu Web Series Online, Cast & Actress Name & Wiki
Keep updated with us to read all the latest updates and news about Ullu latest web series and updates. Also, do not forget to watch Breast Tax Ullu latest web series on 6 April 2021.