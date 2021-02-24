Breithage Goes Where Games Have Gone Before – PC Review

Reading time: 4 Minute





To breathe The first game by the developer Redruins Softworks is publishing assistance HypeTrain Digital. Labeled as an “ironic place” survival game”By developers, To breathe Challenge players with living space in the wreckage of a giant spacecraft.

The game begins with players being interrogated by two strange robot characters. The robot who is clearly in charge tells the player to go back and explain everything. This narrative technique is effective, if traditional. However, it is easy to forget, as it goes uninterrupted for hours and hours of gameplay, once it starts. From there, the player’s character describes how he got himself into such a mess. While taking his deceased grandfather into a vast space, something goes horribly wrong, leaving the player in the form of a large asteroid and rubble full of debris, which only contains your suit AI and an immortal chicken, So that you can form a company. From there, players have to craft supplies, new equipment and equipment, and navigate the dangers of space and try to survive in order to put together what had happened.

The story is, for the most part, serviceable. How quickly it changes objectives and how fast AI delivers its statements and analysis can be difficult to follow, as it can be a disclaimer at the end of a drug commercial. The story tells about where someone would expect it to be, but it can be easy to keep an eye on how you are working at that exact moment because of how little and bad the small plot points can be.

To breathe The industry strives to spice up its story and gameplay with constant jokes, oddities, and jabs, hence the “ironic” part of its description. The comedy here does not range from very funny to painful. Jokes come in a fairly constant procession, so for most who don’t hit the ground, there is one that is not behind in distracting you. However, there are some jokes, which are distractingly bad.

To breathe Opens with a message that the game is simply a good time and is not meant to offend anyone, and it is a joke that these messages are the worst offenders. Now I like offensive or more explicit humor, actually quite, but the effort To breathe Just not good or funny. Jokes to find a collectible such as a poster for a superhero named “Mr. Libtard” came out just like a middle school student thinking that a word in itself is funny rather than an offensive joke, with no real thinking behind it. Or weight. These jokes get worse when next to the easy, downright laughter that pervades here and there, such as building a booster to float in space that operates on farts. Maybe I would have dodged it in sixth grade, but I certainly won’t now.

As for the gameplay, this is what one would expect from a live game. There are hunger and thirst meters to manage, keeping an eye on your oxygen supply in open spaces. Playing through the game on standard difficulty, hunger or thirst was never a concern. Nutritional packets and drinking water are supplied to make it plentiful and are scattered in front of the pod right at the beginning of the game. It manages the meters that do nothing more than take a few minutes every half hour and get some out of the way quickly and do what you need before continuing what you’re doing.

Oxygen is another story. At the beginning of the game, you can hold only thirty seconds of oxygen at a time. This ejects the shuttle from hurting as each nearby point is called to close in time. This annoys a tizzy at the beginning of the game. Nevertheless, it also controls much needed stress To breathe, Which is gradually phased out as you upgrade your oxygen tank to the point of being largely negligible.

Origin of To breatheThe gameplay is centered around scavenging, making it all the more unfortunate how much annoyance comes with it. There are two primary methods for raising resources. There are small pieces of metal, salt, or other resources that anyone can easily grab, and there are resources that must be cut with one of several tools. More basic resources, such as metal, fabric, and ice, are fairly easy to spot and find, but under-used can be a struggle, especially for the first time. This is largely a result of the playing environment. When all the metal mixed with asteroids is cut, you get no clue or clue about these resources.

For example, aluminum, alkali and ice can be found in deposits on all asteroids. But if you are just looking for aluminum, there is no way to tell what the asteroid has and what it does not have, or where the deposits are on each asteroid. This is more often than not wasting the player multiple trips to space, slowly floating around asteroids either finding nothing or only having resources they don’t want or need. There are some exceptions, such as lead and paint found in a giant bubble of zero gravity, suspended from zero gravity in the distance, but these examples can be counted from one side, and are very rare in received resource utilization. Huh.

Then there are the tools mentioned earlier. At any given time, players can have four items mapped to a hotkey, including equipment. Items such as floating stations such as nutrient bags or bottles of water or deployable stations to replenish oxygen. But when floating in space, a total of six devices are needed, which they rotate around in the hotbar when needed. The device is sometimes less durable in single digits. After a few upgrades to my oxygen tank, it was common practice to use an entirely new device for supplies, or even two or three in a single trip, leading to more frantic hotbars with constantly decreasing oxygen Possible management.

The tool durability to hit massive grinding walls in the back end of the story causes a lot of annoyance when it moves forward. It is not uncommon to manage two or three large-scale projects to progress at once, but many grind the gritty game design while joking around. Scavenging becomes a little less annoying after upgrading the equipment and access to a vacuum cleaner turns into a space bike that helps reduce slow speeds. Nevertheless, the story requires so much at once that these solutions are more band-aids that help make it a more engaging one.

Survival is another mainstay with resource mobilization in sports – construction, and here To breathe Unanimously succeeds. The construction system is easy to use and there are enough options to feel customizable and personalized. There is a ton of capacity to build base types, and this is actually the highlight of the game. There is well-rounded inspiration to build its premise, as it unlocks the ability to research new crafting recipes that prove to be both very useful and important to complete the story.

It feels particularly gratifying to have a base and put some windows on the wall to see one of the beautiful trenches spread throughout the game world. As unpublished as the locations of the entire wreckage can be, many stellar views and environmental designs can be found here. The beautiful parts of the ship are mixed with shattered corpses and liquids, which are liquids captured in stasis with a sparse yet effective soundtrack to create a sparse aesthetic on stage, which makes the player feel small and vulnerable. Because someone would accept being in space.

Several points of interest have short scenes that are carefully pieced to find the clues needed to find out what happened. Unfortunately, these bits of environmental storytelling are often spoiled by the AI ​​of your suite, which has taken over or your oxygen supply is severely limiting your time to take it all. . It will do a lot for the system, much for the world. To change, even a little. aIt is now, most of the interesting places and landmarks become so common that the world begins to feel static and artificial like a playground.

For the first time outing, To breathe Is very impressive. It is a derivative of other games in the genre and fails to match the standards set by heavy hitters. rust And Subnutika. But It brings a novel setting and atmosphere to the table. For any fan of the survival genre, this is a fun drama despite hiccups and pacing issues, if the efforts in comedy don’t bother you too much.

To breathe Now available on PC.

Arron is a life-long gambler and critic. He has a bachelor’s in media arts and game design, and will play just about anything that isn’t racing or sports because he’s bad at them.